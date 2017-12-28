Chicago officials offer tips for staying warm in bitter cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago officials say the city is prepared to help people keep safe and warm in the bitter cold.

But some say they haven’t experienced this kind of cold snap since the Polar Vortex of 2014, and they want people to take this seriously.

City leaders say they haven’t experienced any major issues so far, but shared some advice:

Avoid going outside

Dress in warm layers: focus on head, hands, and feet.

Heat home accordingly

Keep an eye on your pipes

If you don’t have a warm place to stay, there are dozens of shelters all over the city, with more than 3,000 beds available.

Call 311 to find your nearest shelter or request a well-being check.

City leaders say they’re monitoring two more systems – one Thursday night and one Friday.

They say any bit of snow can cause safety concerns, so they are keeping a close eye on it.