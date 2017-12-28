× Chicago officer ‘not justified’ in 2015 fatal shooting of teen, neighbor: COPA rules

CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has ruled the deadly 2015 police shooting of Quintonio LeGrier and Bettie Jones was unjustified.

It was December 26, 2015 when LeGreir called 911 three times because he was having a mental health emergency.

LeGrier was staying with his father on winter break from Northern Illinois University. He was studying engineering, when he had a mental health emergency. When police arrived, officers said they shot LeGreir, because they said he was wielding a baseball bat.

LeGreir’s neighbor, 55-year-old Jones, was also shot and killed.

The agency concluded that a “reasonable officer” would not have believed he was in danger of death or serious injury.

The Legrier and Jones families are suing the city.