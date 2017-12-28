19-year-old employee killed, second man wounded in shooting at suburban gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOLTON, Ill. -- One person was fatally shot, another wounded during an attempted armed robbery in the southwest suburbs.

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed and a 55-year-old man who was critically injured. Both were working at the Clark gas station at the corner of 142nd and Langley in Dolton

Police say a 911 call came in at 11 a.m. from one of the victims who was just breathing and could not talk.

Someone walked in and opened fire hitting the two victims. A vendor who was also inside the gas station at the time took cover and was not hurt.

Police say this could've started as a possible armed robbery but they're not sure what, if anything, was taken. The register appeared to be untouched.

The gunman left the scene on foot.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the gas station.

A relative tells WGN News the owner of this gas station is trying to make his way back here from India. He is the father of the 19-year-old victim.

The 55-year-old employee was in critical condition and taken to the hospital where he was undergoing surgery.

A $12,000 reward is being offered for information leading to a conviction.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.