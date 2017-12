× Waukegan police officer shoots, injures man who threatened him, officials say

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting in north suburban Waukegan.

A commander said a man who appeared to be in his late 20s walked up to an officer who was sitting in his patrol car and threatened him with what looked like a gun.

The officer shot the suspect. The gun turned out to be a BB gun.

The suspect was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.