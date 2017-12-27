Transplant recipient delivers healthy baby girl on Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A woman who never thought she might be able to get pregnant following a kidney and live transplant, gave birth to her first child on Christmas Day.

Krystine Friend was diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis, a disease where her immune system attacked her liver and kidneys, when she was 14.

She had a liver transplant in 2008, but her body rejected the organ.

Then in 2012, she had a double liver and kidney transplant.

She's now 31-years-old and was always hopeful her condition wouldn't prevent her from having children.

When she found out she was pregnant, her transplant doctor adjusted her anti-rejection medication.

Friend says she had a normal and healthy pregnancy.

She went into labor Christmas Day Morning and baby Autumn was born later that day at 5 o'clock at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. She weighed 4 pounds 13 anounces.

"To hear her cry and be able to acquire something like that when you're being told it wouldn't happen and nothing is wrong with her. I'm still in shock today," said Friend.

Her doctors say the success rate for a live birth with a liver transplant is between 65% to 75%. The fact that Krystin also had a kidney transplant and head a healthy baby is considered remarkable.

Krystin and her baby were discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.