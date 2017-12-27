The return of Ed Debevic’s in Chicago?

CHICAGO — The popular Chicago tourist destination Ed Debevic’s is poised to return.

The 1950s-themed diner was previously located in River North and was demolished a few years ago to make way for condos.

Now, according to Eater, Ed Debevic’s could be headed to Streeterville. Citing Chicago Cityscape, Eater says a permit was revealed for “$1 million in renovations at 550 N. St. Clair Street.”

