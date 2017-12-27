The return of Ed Debevic’s in Chicago?

CHICAGO — The popular Chicago tourist destination Ed Debevic’s is poised to return.
The 1950s-themed diner was previously located in River North and was demolished a few years ago to make way for condos.
Now, according to Eater, Ed Debevic’s could be headed to Streeterville. Citing Chicago Cityscape, Eater says a permit was revealed for “$1 million in renovations at 550 N. St. Clair Street.”
Ownership wouldn’t return inquiries to when Ed’s would reopen. The windows in Streeterville remain papered off so passersby can’t see any construction inside.