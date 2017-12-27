× Suburban mother charged with murder of 9-month-old

JOLIET, Ill. — A woman is being charged with the murder of a 9-month-old baby.

Police said Shanquilla Garvey was staying at the Bel-Air Motel in Joliet, Ill., when she called for help, she told 911 that her baby girl was unresponsive.

Joliet police said the 9-month old had bruises and a fractured skull.

Garvey allegedly threw the baby into a drawer, then onto the floor.

She is being held without bond.

Her two other children are in the custody of child welfare.