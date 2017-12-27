Scammers steal jewelry, valuable items from elderly suburban woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTLEY, Ill. -- One might think that scam artists would take some time-off during the brutally cold weather. Instead, a couple of them targeted a 90-yr-old woman and when they left, they took a piece of her heart with them.

On Tuesday, someone knocked on Theresa’s door at her home in Huntley, Ill. The knock came around 4 p.m. It was a stranger who said he was working for the village of Huntley on a water problem.

She didn't invite him in but he walked past her and then to the kitchen in the back of the house.

After pretending to test the water he told Theresa her levels were off.

She said he quickly hopped on the phone and then spoke to someone in Spanish evidently signaling his accomplice.

Then came the small talk.

“He said he just had a baby the day before he was a preemie named after his father died what it was, etcetera, etcetera, Theresa said.

Theresa heard the front door and thought to herself that was odd and then the conman left.

It only took a little while but then the 90-year-old figured it out. They rifled through her jewelry box and walked off with some irreplaceable heirlooms.

“They took my wedding ring and my diamond ring,” she said.

They also took items that once belonged to her dearly departed daughter, Kelly.

Tonight Theresa is telling her neighbors like who visit regularly and she's telling other people to beware .

“If I can just help one other person that's all I want to do,” she said.

The woman filed a police report and she’s thankful she wasn’t physically hurt.