Ronnie from ‘Jersey Shore’ is going to be a dad

“Jersey Shore” star, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro announced on Instagram Wednesday that he and his girlfriend, Jen Harley, are expecting their first child together.

The reality TV start posted a photo of himself showing off Harley’s baby bump on his Instagram with a caption that said in part, “I couldn’t be more excited to be taking this next step in my life!”

The couple is expecting a girl and Harley is six months along. The baby will be Harley’s second child. According to Us Weekly, Harley has an 11-year-old son.

Ortiz-Magro will be the second male cast member of the “Jersey Shore” to be a father. Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio is the father to a little girl.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley also have children of their own.

The pregnancy announcement comes a month after MTV announced that the cast would reunite for a 2018 show called, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”