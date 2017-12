× Police conducting death investigation after man’s body found under suburban bridge

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. — A death investigation is underway after a body was found underneath a bridge in suburban Lincolnwood, Ill.

Police were called to north McCormick Boulevard and West Devon Avenue around 4 p.m. Wednesday after someone reported seeing the body.

When police arrived they found a man unresponsive and not breathing.

Emergency crews said there were no signs of outward trauma.