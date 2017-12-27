× Plane slides off runway, through fence at northwest Indiana airport

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — A plane slid off the runway at the Michigan City Municipal Airport Wednesday morning.

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department says the plane went through a fence, and into a cornfield.

They say both people on the plane refused medical treatment at the scene.

No word on what caused the accident, but there has been some lake effect snow in that area.

In fact, SkyCam9 was unable to fly to Michigan City because of the snow there.