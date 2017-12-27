× Mattress Firm closing 200 stores

Mattress Firm has announced plans to close about 200 underperforming stores.

According to the Daily Herald, the company would not say which stores are closing.

There are Mattress Firms in Chicago as well as suburbs including Aurora, Arlington Heights and Schaumburg. A complete list of stores in the Chicago area can be found on the company’s website.

Randy Carlin, chief real estate officer, told the newspaper that any closures over the next 18 months will be on a case-by-case evaluation of stores and lease end dates. He said the closures are not specific to any geographical market.

Despite some stores closing, new stores will be opening as well, the Daily Herald reports.

Mattress Firm currently has about 3,400 stores nationwide.