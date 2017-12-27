Man gets revenge on ‘Grinch’ who stole Christmas decorations

SAN ANTONIO — A man in San Antonio is taking matters into his own hands after a thief is caught taking Christmas decorations from his yard.

Ken Lamkin says his home surveillance camera caught the suspect stealing $400 worth of decorations on Christmas Eve.

He used screen shots from the surveillance video to create posters of the suspect. Lamkin placed those posters on his lawn with the song “You’re a mean one Mr. Grinch” playing on repeat.

“It reminded me of the movie, ‘The Grinch,’ when the Grinch was going through the town and taking everyone’s decorations,” Lamkin said. “Hopefully, something will happen, it will touch his heart, he will change and maybe he will return all of the things he stole. Just like the Grinch did,” Lamkin said.

Until then Lamkin plans to play the surveillance video on a large projector in his front lawn.