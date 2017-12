× Man arrested after punching ATM for giving him too much money: police

MIAMI — A Florida man was charged with beating up a helpless cash machine.

According to The Miami Herald, Michael Oleksik got angry last month when a Wells Fargo ATM dispensed more cash than he asked for and it wouldn’t let him give it back.

Surveillance video caught him punching the machine’s touch screen. It cost more than $5,000 to fix it.

Oleksik was charged with felony criminal mischief.