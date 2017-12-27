Lunchbreak: Forastero

Chef Tony Recillas
Forastero
449 W. North Avenue
Chicago
(312) 265-0322
www.forasterorestaurant.com/
Ingredients
2 cups Gochujang Paste
4 TBSP Rice Wine Vinegar
2 TBSP soy sauce
2 TBSP brown sugar
2 TBSP diced garlic
¼ cup diced ginger
5LBs of Pork Butt
2 Red Peppers
2 Yellow Peppers
1 small jicama
6 sprigs of mint
1 bunch of cilantro
1 small head of romaine
1 small pineapple
2/3 cup rice wine vinegar
1 TBSP brown sugar
1 TBSP salt
3 garlic cloves cut in half
5 anise stars
3 dozen tortillas
Serves 10
PREPPING
Gochujang Marinade
2 cups Gochujang Paste (Korean pepper paste)
4 TBSP Rice Wine Vinegar
2 TBSP soy sauce
2 TBSP brown sugar
2 TBSP diced garlic
¼ cup diced ginger
Place the ingredients above into a bowl
Mix the ingredients above.
The Pork Butt
5LBs of Pork Butt
Cut into ¼ inch cubes
Marinate the pork butt cubes and cook for 2 hours at 250 degrees
Garnish
2 Red Peppers
2 Yellow Peppers
1 small jicama
6 sprigs of mint
1 bunch of cilantro
1 small head of romaine
Julienne the Yellow and Red Peppers
Peel the jicama and Julienne the Jicama
Slice the Romaine thinly
Remove the stems from the Mint and cilantro
Mix the ingredients above.
Infused Sauce Part 1 (for the garnish)
1 small pineapple
2/3 cup rice wine vinegar
1 TBSP brown sugar
1 TBSP salt
3 garlic cloves cut in half
Cut the pineapple into small pieces.
Blend the above ingredients and strain.
Place into a hot pan and bring to a simmer.
Turn off heat.
Sauce Part 2 (for the garnish)
5 anise stars
6 sprigs of mint
remove the stems of the mint
add anise stars and mint to the bottom of a flat pan
add the julienned veggies
pour the pineapple sauce over the veggies and cover with aluminum foil.
Let rest for one hour so that the flavors can combine.
FINAL:
Place tortillas on the plate
Place a few cubes of pork onto each tortilla
Place your freshly infused veggies into a bowl and mix (without the anise stars)
Add chopped romaine into the bowl and mix.
With tongs grab some of your salad and garnish the taco.