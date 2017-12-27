Lunchbreak: Forastero

Chef Tony Recillas

Forastero

449 W. North Avenue

Chicago

(312) 265-0322

www.forasterorestaurant.com/

Ingredients

2 cups Gochujang Paste

4 TBSP Rice Wine Vinegar

2 TBSP soy sauce

2 TBSP brown sugar

2 TBSP diced garlic

¼ cup diced ginger

5LBs of Pork Butt

2 Red Peppers

2 Yellow Peppers

1 small jicama

6 sprigs of mint

1 bunch of cilantro

1 small head of romaine

1 small pineapple

2/3 cup rice wine vinegar

1 TBSP brown sugar

1 TBSP salt

3 garlic cloves cut in half

5 anise stars

3 dozen tortillas

Serves 10

PREPPING

Gochujang Marinade

2 cups Gochujang Paste (Korean pepper paste)

4 TBSP Rice Wine Vinegar

2 TBSP soy sauce

2 TBSP brown sugar

2 TBSP diced garlic

¼ cup diced ginger

Place the ingredients above into a bowl

Mix the ingredients above.

The Pork Butt

5LBs of Pork Butt

Cut into ¼ inch cubes

Marinate the pork butt cubes and cook for 2 hours at 250 degrees

Garnish

2 Red Peppers

2 Yellow Peppers

1 small jicama

6 sprigs of mint

1 bunch of cilantro

1 small head of romaine

Julienne the Yellow and Red Peppers

Peel the jicama and Julienne the Jicama

Slice the Romaine thinly

Remove the stems from the Mint and cilantro

Mix the ingredients above.

​​

Infused Sauce Part 1 (for the garnish)

1 small pineapple

2/3 cup rice wine vinegar

1 TBSP brown sugar

1 TBSP salt

3 garlic cloves cut in half

Cut the pineapple into small pieces.

Blend the above ingredients and strain.

Place into a hot pan and bring to a simmer.

Turn off heat.

Sauce Part 2 (for the garnish)

5 anise stars

6 sprigs of mint

remove the stems of the mint

add anise stars and mint to the bottom of a flat pan

add the julienned veggies

pour the pineapple sauce over the veggies and cover with aluminum foil.

Let rest for one hour so that the flavors can combine.

FINAL:

Place tortillas on the plate

Place a few cubes of pork onto each tortilla

Place your freshly infused veggies into a bowl and mix (without the anise stars)

Add chopped romaine into the bowl and mix.

With tongs grab some of your salad and garnish the taco.