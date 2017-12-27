× Illegal party bus crackdown is working, city officials say

CHICAGO — City officials and police are asking residents planning to hire party buses for their New Year’s festivities to make sure the bus operator is licensed.

A new ordinance took effect June 1, cracking down on illegal buses and tightening safety requirements.

The mayor’s office says 125 tickets have been issued for violations since then. And 28 noncompliant operators have been slapped with cease and desist orders.

Gun violence and drug crimes related to party buses have dropped since the crackdown began.