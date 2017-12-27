Firefighter injured during suburban fire remains in ICU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A firefighter is hospitalized after he was badly hurt on the job in southwest suburban Justice today.

Firefighters from several neighboring departments helped fight the fire in frigid conditions.

The homeowner says the fire started on the first floor and quickly spread.

The official cause it not yet known but officials say they suspect the family's dog may have accidentally sparked the fire after chewing through some wires.

The injured firefighter was from the Roberts Park Fire Dept and remains in critical condition at Loyola medical center in their ICU burn unit.