Coldest temperatures of 2017 experienced this Wednesday morning across the Chicago area
Subzero temperatures and wind chills in the -20s were widespread across the Chicago area early this Wednesday morning. A blanket of snow combined with a very cold Arctic-source high pressure air mass and a west to northwesterly breeze to allow Chicago-area airport temperatures to drop to their lowest levels of 2017. Coldest readings were in western portions along and west of the Fox River Valley with a -15-degrees recorded at Aurora/Sugar Grove and a -14-degrees at Rochelle. Wind chills were in the negative teens and 20s with the coldest being a -29 at Aurora and a -26 in Peru/Ottawa. Chicago’s official observing site at O’Hare hit a yearly low of -4, touching a wind chill of -21-degrees.
Below is a listing of lowest temperatures and coldest wind chills at area airport locations this morning…
Location low temp/coldest wind chill
Aurora/Sugar Grove…-15/-29
Rochelle…-14/-23
Morris…-13/-24
Peru/Ottawa…-12/-26
Pontiac…-11/-14
DeKalb…-10/-25
Kankakee…-10/-21
Rensselaer, IN…-9/-15
Rockford…-8/-20
Romeoville…-9/-18
DuPage/West Chicago…-8/-24
Waukegan…-6/-19
Joliet…-5/-13
O’Hare…-4/-21
Lansing…-4/-14
Welling/Palwaukee…-3/-19
Midway…-2/-18
Valparaiso, IN…-2/-20
Gary, IN…-2/-19
Northerly Island…0/-18