Coldest temperatures of 2017 experienced this Wednesday morning across the Chicago area

Subzero temperatures and wind chills in the -20s were widespread across the Chicago area early this Wednesday morning. A blanket of snow combined with a very cold Arctic-source high pressure air mass and a west to northwesterly breeze to allow Chicago-area airport temperatures to drop to their lowest levels of 2017. Coldest readings were in western portions along and west of the Fox River Valley with a -15-degrees recorded at Aurora/Sugar Grove and a -14-degrees at Rochelle. Wind chills were in the negative teens and 20s with the coldest being a -29 at Aurora and a -26 in Peru/Ottawa. Chicago’s official observing site at O’Hare hit a yearly low of -4, touching a wind chill of -21-degrees.

Below is a listing of lowest temperatures and coldest wind chills at area airport locations this morning…

Location low temp/coldest wind chill

Aurora/Sugar Grove…-15/-29

Rochelle…-14/-23

Morris…-13/-24

Peru/Ottawa…-12/-26

Pontiac…-11/-14

DeKalb…-10/-25

Kankakee…-10/-21

Rensselaer, IN…-9/-15

Rockford…-8/-20

Romeoville…-9/-18

DuPage/West Chicago…-8/-24

Waukegan…-6/-19

Joliet…-5/-13

O’Hare…-4/-21

Lansing…-4/-14

Welling/Palwaukee…-3/-19

Midway…-2/-18

Valparaiso, IN…-2/-20

Gary, IN…-2/-19

Northerly Island…0/-18