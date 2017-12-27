More forecast details at wgntv.com/weather
Cold continues to grip Chicago
-
Arctic cold to grip city into the new year
-
Cold temps, showers headed to Chicago area
-
Cloudy evening, cold temps mid-week
-
7-day forecast: Mild temperatures continue
-
Cold, possible snow, rain Saturday night
-
-
Quick blast of wintry cold arrives late Thursday
-
Cold temps on the way, temps drop to 30s on Friday
-
Wintry temps move in, high winds cause damage across Chicago area
-
Cold temps, chilly, dry Halloween on the way
-
Severe weather possible across the Chicago area Sunday
-
-
Cold temps, mostly cloudy, passing sprinkles
-
Frigid temps move in after Christmas Eve snowfall in Chicago
-
Cold days continue with a chance of snow