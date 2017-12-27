Bitter cold continues as Wind Chill Advisory issued for most of Chicago area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for most of the Chicago area until 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Expect wind chills to range from -15 to -25 degrees, which will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed

skin.

The Illinois counties under the advisory are: DuPage, McHenry, Cook, Lee, Lake, Kankakee, Iroquois, Kane, Ogle, Will, Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle and DeKalb.

The Indiana counties under the advisory are: Porter, Newton, Lake, Jasper and LaPorte.

The Wisconsin counties under the advisory are: Kenosha, Racine and Walworth.

Warming centers are open in the city and suburbs. If you need help or know someone who does, call 3-1-1 to find out what resources are available.