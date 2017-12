CHICAGO — In a random act of kindness, actor and comedian Deon Cole stopped by two Chicago area grocery stores to pay for people’s groceries.

Cole visited the Jewel-Osco in Homewood, Ill., and the one on 95th Street and Stony Island in the city’s South Side on Wednesday and gave back to random customers by paying for their items.

The actor is most recently known for his role on “Black-ish.”