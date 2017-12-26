Wind Chill Advisory entire Chicago area tonight and Wednesday forenoon

Wind Chill Advisory tonight and Wednesday across northern Illinois into northwest Indiana. Dangerous wind chills in the -15 to -30-degree range are expected across the Chicago area tonight and Wednesday forenoon due to the combined effect of northwest winds and very cold temperatures dropping to -5 to -10-degrees. Coldest wind chills are likely to occur along and north of Interstate-90.

Frostbite may occur in as little as 30 minutes on exposed skin, so if plans include outdoor activity the next 24 hours, be sure to bundle up with warm hats and gloves.

Note this cold is widespread with Wind Chill Advisories in effect from Montana and the Dakotas into Nebraska, as well as Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Iowa across Illinois, Indiana into Ohio (light-blue-shaded areas on the map below).