U of C Medicine changes visitor policy amid flu outbreak

CHICAGO — A big increase in severe influenza cases has prompted the University of Chicago Medicine to make temporary changes in its visitor policy.

Starting Wednesday morning at 7 a.m., hospital patients will not be allowed visits from children under 12, or from anyone with a fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, or nasal congestion.

Also, patients and visitors going to the clinic with these symptoms must wear masks.

University of Chicago Medicine says visitors — especially children — may not know they have the flu and may not be showing symptoms, but they can easily pass the flu along to others.