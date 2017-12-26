× ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ star arrested for shoplifting

LOS ANGELES — Veteran actress Lainie Kazan was arrested Sunday for shoplifting a cart full of food.

TMZ reports the “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” star walked out of a Los Angeles area grocery store without paying for $180 worth of items. She was stopped in the parking lot and police were called.

Kazan told store employees she had no money on her.

She was arrested for petty theft, handcuffed and taken to a police station where she was cited and released without bail.

Kazan has dozens of credits in film, TV and on the stage, but she’s probably best known for her role as the hilarious mom Maria Portokalos in 2002’s “Me Big Fat Greek Wedding,” an independent film that went on to be a surprise hit.