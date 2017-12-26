Mother still searching for peace 2 years after son fatally shot by Chicago police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Tuesday marks the second anniversary of Quintonio LeGrier's death.

LeGrier was shot and killed by Chicago police officers while they responded to a domestic disturbance in 2015. His neighbor, Bettie Jones, was also shot.

Two years after his death, his mother, Janet Cooksey, is still grieving and looking for peace.

“We can never let anger get in our way because things like this happen,” Cooksey said.

His mother listened to a recording made by her son just a month before he was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer.

“I feel that we all have something good inside,” the recording said.

“He said morals are important to him and you only get so many chance to do the right thing,” his mother said.

It was December 26, 2015 when LeGreir called 911 three times because he was having a mental health emergency.

LeGrier was staying with his father on winter break from Northern Illinois University. He was studying engineering, when he had a mental health emergency. When police arrived, officers said they shot LeGreir, because they said he was wielding a baseball bat.

“He wanted to talk. He wasn’t given a chance. He wasn’t given a chance. And that’s why he’s not here today,” Cooksey said.

A picture of the 19-year-old now hangs in his mother’s home lined with lights.

“Because when the house gets dark, I want him to light up,” Cooksey said.

A mother, still grieving the loss of her only child, is still looking to complete her son’s dreams.

“He said he was going to change the world. I wish someone would have changed it for him on 12/26. He said he was going to change the world and maybe he is. Perhaps he is from above,” she said.

The officer who fired the shots, Robert Rialmo, was placed on desk duty. The Cook County State's Attorney did not press criminal charges against him.

It was less than two weeks ago that the city dropped a lawsuit against LeGreirs estate. The city was looking to get money from the estate to offset costs of another lawsuit filed by the family of Jones.

The mayor called off the lawsuit, calling it callous.