Frigid arctic air locked in place; multiple snows being monitored
Wind-driven snows accompanying season’s most powerful arctic outbreak out West; 15 states under advisories; the blast to bring Chicago its coldest temps in a year starting this weekend; Friday night snow system being monitored
The chill’s locked in; 13 of the coming 14 days are to register temp deficits; the “wavy” jet stream dragging arctic air into the nation’s mid-section could bring a fast-moving snow into the area Friday night
Pacific air holds through Monday with mild days and cool nights—but big changes follow; a buckling jet stream is to send frigid early season arctic air crashing southward across a huge swath of the U.S. Lower 48; flurries could fly by mid next week
City gets its white Christmas after all
Halloween weather to be a chilling experience
Arctic cold to grip city into the new year
Coming week to flip flop between Pacific air and Arctic air
Late December days bring 6 hours less daylight than we’ll see in 6 months; arctic chill sweeps In this weekend; might snows later next week make a dent in our snow drought?
Arctic chill to bring season’s first lake-effect snow showers
Mild air’s here for 6-day stay extending record 2017 snow drought; arctic blast hits Friday bringing an end to a string of 40s; chill to last through Christmas Day to year’s end
Mildest December open in 5 years; only 16 of the past 147 Dec 1’s as warm; highs to reach a near record 64 Monday before arctic chill hits; cold temps to boost snow prospects
It’s chilly now, but mild spells—the result of Pacific air—are likely to dominate the next 2 weeks; chilly arctic air will interrupt from time to time; 50s are due this Friday and again by Tuesday next week
Weekend chill may include a wintry mix Saturday night into Sunday; eastbound disturbance to pull moist air up and over cool air here resulting in some wet snow, cold rain or a mix