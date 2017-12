× DCFS investigating death of west suburban 1-year-old

BROADVIEW, Ill. –The Department of Child and Family Services is investigating allegations of neglect, after a 1-year-old boy died on Christmas Eve.

The boy died in west suburban Broadview, Ill. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, but died just before 6 p.m. Sunday morning.

An autopsy done Monday did not rule on the cause of the boy’s death.