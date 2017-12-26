× CPD tightens its taser policy

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department has tightened its taser policy.

The Chicago Tribune reports it’s rewritten the rules, to discourage officers from using tasers to shock people who are running away or vulnerable to injury.

The new rule finds that officers should avoid using a taser on someone who is intoxicated or at risk of a severe injury during a fall from a taser.

The CPD has increased its taser stock more than 5-fold since 2015, to about 4,000 today — enough for every officer responding to calls to have one.