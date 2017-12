× Christmas weekend less violent than last year

CHICAGO — Fewer people were shot in Chicago this holiday weekend compared to recent years.

25 people were shot citywide from Friday afternoon until Tuesday morning, according to police.

Five people were killed in those shootings.

Last year, 61 people were shot during the holiday weekend, 11 of them fatally.

More than 3500 people have been shot in Chicago so far this year, compared to more than 4300 this time last year.