Volunteers help Chicago homeless prepare for freezing temps

CHICAGO – The coldest temperatures of the winter have descended on Chicago, and many facing homelessness need help.

There is a Wind Chill Advisory Tuesday and Wednesday across northern Illinois into northwest Indiana. Dangerous wind chills in the -15 to -30-degree range are expected across the Chicago area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning due to the combined effect of northwest winds and very cold temperatures dropping to -5 to -10-degrees

There are 257 beds at one Chicago homeless shelter—it helps, but it’s just a drop in the bucket when it comes to keeping safe in the city’s dangerously cold conditions.

On Tuesday, the work to feed and shelter Chicago’s homeless is underway as volunteers from the Salvation Army and other groups served the underserved

The Salvation Army among the many groups scattered across the city to serve the underserved...

One of those helping was Bryan Johnson who now has a job but was homeless only six months ago.

“[When you’re homeless in the winter, it’s] devastating. You somewhat lose hope. You can’t find nowhere to go. It’s cold all the time. You go somewhere and they kick you out. Kick you out early in the morning if you do stay in the shelter. It’s really tough.

In Logan square, under the 606 Trail is a small encampment where a man named Eddie is among those who sleep there.

“We use sleeping bags, that really helps. Sleeping bags and a couple blankets. Really helps. That’s about the only thing you can do,” he said.

If you or someone you know might need help from the freezing temps, call 311 to find what resources may be available.

