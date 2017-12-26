× Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday @ Milwaukee

* The Bulls forced a season-low six turnovers in their 117-92 loss in Boston against the Celtics on Saturday. It was their second straight road loss. They lost despite allowing just seven second-chance points and two fast break points.

* With Giannis Antetokounmpo out with knee soreness, the Bucks fell to the Hornets in Charlotte, 111-106, on Saturday.

* The Bucks have won just three of their last 15 games against the Bulls in Milwaukee. Their .200 winning percentage against the Bulls at home since the 2010-11 season is their lowest winning percentage against any Eastern Conference opponent over that span. Only their 1-6 (.143) record against the Spurs over that timeframe is worse.

* The Bucks have scored 100+ points in 15 straight games, which is the longest active streak in the Eastern Conference. Only the Rockets have a longer active streak in the NBA (25).

* Khris Middleton is averaging career highs in field-goal percentage (.470), free-throw percentage (.901), rebounds per game (5.2), assists per game (4.5) and points per game (20.8).

* The Bulls are 7-2 with Nikola Mirotic playing, scoring 109.1 points per game. Without him they are just 3-20, averaging 95.7 points per game.