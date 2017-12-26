Best friends for 60 years find out they’re brothers

OAHU, Hawaii — Two men who’ve been best friends for 60 years just found out they’re actually brothers.

Walter Macfarlane never knew his father. Alan Robinson was adopted.

Macfarlane turned to DNA matching websites after failing to find anything about his family history online.

Robinson, who once used Ancestry.com, topped the list of DNA matches. Turns out, they have the same birth mother, and they revealed the surprise to loved ones over the weekend.

“This is the best Christmas present I can ever imagine having,” Macfarlane told KHON.

“It really is a Christmas miracle, and we’re so happy that we found it,” Macfarlane daughter’s Cindy said.