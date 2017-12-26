Arizona Diamondback prospect pays off parents’ mortgage for Christmas

Arizona Diamondbacks newest first baseman Pavin Smith used some of his signing bonus money to give his parents a special Christmas present.

Smith’s mother got emotional as she read his letter explaining that he was paying off his parent’s mortgage.

Thank you for everything you have done for me! This doesn’t make up for any of it. Love you both so much. Our home is finally all YOURS. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/h9wog2HfHv — Pavin Smith (@PavinSmith) December 25, 2017

He wrote, “Because of all the sacrifices you’ve made to get me where I am, I want our family home to be ours.”

The seventh overall pick in this year’s draft Smith got a $5 million bonus for signing with the Diamondbacks.

He recorded the family’s reaction as they read the letter and posted it on his twitter feed saying: