1 dead, 1 injured in West Side apartment fire

CHICAGO -- An apartment fire on the West Side killed one person and seriously injured another.

It broke out just after 1 a.m. on the second floor of a three-story building in the 700 block of South Keeler.

The body of an 86-year-old man was removed from the building; his name hasn't been released yet.

62-year old George Sanders was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Sanders' daughter Tawana told WGN, "We're looking at all these old pictures. My dad lost everything; but we can make new memories; we can always get new memories back."

Investigators have yet to determine how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.