× Cold hits – dangerous wind chills ahead

Dangerous wind chills are ahead for the Chicago area – sub-zero wind chills are expected the next couple days with dangerous -15 to -25-degree wind chills tonight into Tuesday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place north and west of Chicago into southern Wisconsin (light-blue-shaded area on highlighted map).

With a snow cover in place, brisk west to northwest winds will guide cold air originating from the Canadian prairies into northern portions of Illinois and Indiana. Highest temperatures will be in the teens Christmas Day and single-digits Tuesday, while tonight’s low temperatures will drop below zero area-wide for the first time this winter.

Note on the map below, Chicago rests on the southern fringe of a widespread area of Wind Chill Advisories/Warnings that extends to Montana and the Dakotas, as well as Minnesota and Wisconsin and northern Iowa. Wind Chill Warnings (grey-shaded areas on the map below) call for -45-degree wind chills across northern Minnesota and North Dakota into northeast Montana.