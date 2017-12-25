Chicagoans celebrate Christmas with midnight mass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- In the spirit of tradition, Chicago’s Roman Catholics began Christmas with a traditional midnight mass at Holy Name Cathedral.

The traditional midnight mass was a chance to celebrate the season in song and in ceremony.

Christmas services continue Monday. The first mass will be at 7 a.m. There will be another at 8:15 a.m.

At the midnight mass, Archbishop Blasé Cupich spoke specifically to those on the margins of society and anyone who has felt excluded. His message to the hundreds of people who came to celebrate was about God’s grace and social action, encouraging people to move out of their comfort zone and share their faith.

The cardinal’s narrative will continue all day. Later Monday morning he will be at the Cook County Jail visiting inmates. He also plans to visit patients and their families at Lurie Children’s Hospital.