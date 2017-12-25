Cardinal visits patients at children’s hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cardinal Blase Cupich spent part of his Christmas Day visiting patients and families at Lurie Children's Hospital, who could not be home for the holiday.

The cardinal blessed each child he visited, and gave their families medals blessed by pope francis.

He said he wanted them to know they are not alone.

The cardinal also thanked the staff at Lurie's for dedicating their lives to the care of sick children.

Earlier in the day, the Cardinal celebrated Mass with inmates at Cook County jail.

He said it's important for those who van come and go freely, to realize there are people who do not have that freedom.