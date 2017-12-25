× Cab driver found dead in car identified

A cab driver who was found dead in his car Sunday has been identified.

Cook County Medical Examiner identifies the man as 54-year-old Ismail Abdulle of Chicago.

He died from multiple injuries. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Authorities say Abdulle had been robbed Sunday in Chicago. Chicago police officers were following up on the robbery and asked Blue Island police to check on the cab driver. That’s when they discovered the man’s body in a neighborhood near the corner of Davis and Irving, just outside the Great Northern Lumber Yard.

Police are searching for two suspects.