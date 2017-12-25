Arctic cold to grip city into the new year

With Christmas in the rear-view mirror, winter weather is settling into Chicago and the Midwest and gearing up for an extended stay. With a fresh snow cover in place, temperatures are expected to plunge below zero in most inland locations both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings while daytime temperatures struggle to reach double-digits. A slight moderation in the cold is expected Thursday, but at a price, as another round of snow is forecast and expected to persist into early Friday. A reinforcing shot of arctic cold will follow keeping the chill in place through the New Year’s holiday and beyond. The city’s last above freezing temperature was a high of 33 degrees on December 23 and with the current arctic express pattern in place, above freezing temperatures are not expected here at least through early January.