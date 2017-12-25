× 1 dead, 2 injured in shootings during Christmas weekend

CHICAGO – One person is dead and two others were injured in Chicago during the Christmas holiday.

One man was fatally shot on the 8100 block of South Wabash on Monday around 12:14 a.m. Police said a man was standing on the sidewalk when two black males approached him and fired shots. The victim was taken to St. Bernard’s and was later pronounced. He was shot in the head and chest.

No one is in custody.

The Chicago Tribune identified the victim as 57-year-old Albert Abu.

Two men were shot and injured on Christmas Eve, according to the Chicago Tribune.

One of the men shot was accused of trying to rob another man who was leaving a South Loop strip mall, the newspaper said.

Sunday evening, a 31-year-old man was leaving a store on the 1200 block of South Jefferson Street when a man, 34, confronted him and demanded his belongings, the Tribune said. Once the robber took the man’s belongings, the victim pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest.

The 34-year-old was taken to the hospital and is being held in custody with charges pending.

The second man injured in a shooting was a 55-year-old in Gage Park who accidentally shot himself in the hand while cleaning his gun, the Tribune said.

The man had a concealed carry license and his condition was stabilized at Holy Cross Hospital.