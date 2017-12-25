× 1 dead, 1 injured in Wauconda crash

WAUCONDA, Ill. – One person died and another person was injured in a crash on Christmas Eve in Lake County, according to police.

Police said around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Route 120 and Fisher Road in Wauconda, Ill., for a crash with injuries.

Police said the driver of a Ford Taurus going eastbound on Route 120 lost control of the vehicle and slid sideways into the westbound lanes. The Ford was then struck on the passenger side by a Nissan Rouge, driven by a 58-year-old woman.

The man driving the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt according to police.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The identification of the Ford driver has not been released pending notification of next of kin. An autopsy is being scheduled.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.