Winter Weather Advisory for northeast Illinois expires at 6PM CST – Winter Storm Warning in northwest Indiana expires at 9PM CST

The Christmas Eve snow system is winding down over northeast Illinois late this Sunday afternoon, but will persist in portions of northwest Indiana until later this evening. The Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning for northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana (except Porter County) will expire at 6PM CST. The Winter Storm Warning for Porter County, Indiana and counties farther east and north is set to end at 9PM CST.

Snowfall reports indicate snowfall ranged from around an inch along the Illinois/Wisconsin state line to over 3-inches along and south of Interstate-80. Totals in Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana are expected to be higher.

Following are snowfall reports between 1:30PM and 3:3PM CST this Sunday afternoon…

Location/County/Snow on ground(inches)

Mendota/LaSalle…3.1

Essex/Kankakee…3.0

St. Charles/Kane…2.7

Oak Lawn/Cook…2.5

Dyer/Lake IN…2.0

Morris/Grundy…2.0

Coal City/Grundy…2.0

Carbon Hill/Grundy…2.0

Arlington Hts./Cook…1.8

Schaumburg/Cook…1.8

Rolling Meadows/Cook…1.6

Elk Grove/Cook…1.3

Woodstock/McHenry…1.3

Lake in Hills/McHenry…1.0

Capron/Boone…0.9