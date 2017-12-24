Sunday Brunch: Shrimp and Grits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Chrissy Gousman, Owner Fork Fantasy Catering joined us with her Cajun Shrimp and Grits recipe.

For more information: www.forkfantasy.com

Recipe: Cajun Shrimp & Grits

Here are the ingredients and recipe:

1 1/2 cups Quick Grits

3 cups Water

3 1/2 cups Vegetable or chicken stock

2 tbl Cajun seasoning

1 tsp Salt

1/4 cup Butter

24 Large Shrimp

1 Andouille sausage

1 Green onion

1/2 cup Cheddar cheese (optional)

1 Fresh Jalapeño peppers (optional)

1/4 cup Fried onions (optional)

2 tsp Diced tomatoes (optional)

Pour 3 cups water, 3 cups of broth, and 1/2 tsp of salt in a medium saucepan or pot and bring to a boil. Add grits slowly while whisking and turn heat down to low. Stir continuously to keep grits from clumping and sticking. Cook for about 10 min and remove from heat and add cheese if desired.

Place peeled shrimp, cut andouille sausage, 2 tbl of butter, and 2 tbl of Cajun seasoning in a pan and sautee for about 3 min. Add 1/2 cup of vegetable or chicken stock and continue to cook (about 3-5 min). Set aside.

Pour grits in a bowl and pour shrimp reduction (juice from shrimp and sausage) over grits as a gravy. Place shrimp and sausage on top. Garnish with fresh diced tomato, jalapeño peppers, fried onion straws, and green onion.

Serves 6