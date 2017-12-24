Shots fired inside River North hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A gun was fired inside a hotel room in the River North neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Homewood Suites near Grand and Wabash at The Shops at North Bridge.

Hotel security directed police to a room with 10-12 people inside.

Police say they recovered three handguns and found damage from a bullet piercing several walls, including an adjacent guest suite.

Officers detained everyone who was inside the room.

There were no injuries reported.