Shots fired inside River North hotel

CHICAGO - A gun was fired inside a hotel room in the River North neighborhood early Sunday morning.
Around 3:30 a.m. officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Homewood Suites near Grand and Wabash at The Shops at North Bridge.
Hotel security directed police to a room with 10-12 people inside.
Police say they recovered three handguns and found damage from a bullet piercing several walls, including an adjacent guest suite.
Officers detained everyone who was inside the room.
There were no injuries reported.