Roger Goodell & Bears surprise Chicago Army veteran, football coach with Super Bowl LII tickets

LAKE FOREST – Before the Christmas holiday, the leader of the NFL was in Chicago to give out quite a present to a pair of local football fans who’ve made an impact on their community.

On Sunday the NFL revealed that commissioner Roger Goodell gave Super Bowl tickets to United States Army veteran Sgt. Roosevelt Anderson Jr. and Chicago Hope Academy coach Matt Kelly with tickets to Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis this February.

Goodell awarded the tickets at Halas Hall earlier this week, doing so with Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akeim Hicks and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky at the Walter Payton Center.

It’s apart of the league’s Super Bowl Tickets Giveaway initiative for 2017, in which the league is handing out 500 tickets to fans for the big game at US Bank Stadium on February 4th.

Sgt. Anderson is an Army veteran who in 2012 was severely injured in a motorcycle accident in 2012. Despite the injuries, he continues to stay active and participated in National Veterans Wheelchair Games in 2013. Learn more about his journey here.

Kelly is the head coach of Chicago Hope Academy on the West Side, which you can read more about here.