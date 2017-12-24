× Reward offered for information in fatal shooting of Chicago mother

CHICAGO — A group of business owners is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the shooting death of a mother of two boys.

Early Walker, who owns W&W Towing in Dixmoor, along with several other business owners, are pledging the money to anyone whose information leads to an arrest.

27-year-old Sharine Catchings was in her car the day before Thanksgiving last year when she was fatally shot.

Her two sons are now being raised by their grandmother.

On Friday, walker took the boys on a Christmas shopping spree at Walmart in West Chatam.

But he says what they want more than anything is for their mother’s killer to be found.