Man shot riding in car near Washington Park

CHICAGO — A man was shot overnight while riding in a car on the South Side near Washington Park.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of South King Drive.

Police say someone in another vehicle pulled up and opened fire, hitting the 24-year-old victim multiple times in the midsection.

The victim’s friend drove him to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition. He was stabilized and transferred to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

No arrests have been made.