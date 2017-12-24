City gets its white Christmas after all

Chicagoans received an early present on Christmas Eve as a fast-moving weather system brought a general 1 to 3 inch snowfall to the area. Amounts were heaviest south of the city along the I-80 corridor where they clustered near three inches tapering off to around an inch across areas from north-central Illinois to southeast Wisconsin. With temperatures well below freezing and trending lower there should be no problem meeting the one-inch Christmas Day snow cover requirement for a white Christmas. Arctic air will sweep into the area in the wake of the snow bringing the city it coldest weather since last December. Subzero temperatures will be common Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, especially in the inland suburbs. Some temperature moderation is expected later in the week, but it comes with a new threat of snow as a series of weather disturbances move east from the Plains.