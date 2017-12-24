Christmas Eve snow continues- bringing the area a white Christmas
The snow continues to fall across the Chicago area early this afternoon, whitening the ground and giving the Chicago area a white Christmas in 2017. Through easrly afternoon the heaviest totals have been south of the city and near the lake.
Chicago area airports
Midway 1.3 inches
O’Hare 0.9 inches
The latest snowfall totals
Niles 1.0 inch
Arlington Heights 1.1 inches
Oak Brook 1.2 inches
Mendota 2.5 inches
Lincoln Park Zoo 2.8 inches
Peru 2.2 inches
Burnham (IN) 1.0 inches
St. Charles 2.0 inches
Chatsworth 3.0 inches
Rochelle 1.5 inches