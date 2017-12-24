× Christmas Eve snow continues- bringing the area a white Christmas

The snow continues to fall across the Chicago area early this afternoon, whitening the ground and giving the Chicago area a white Christmas in 2017. Through easrly afternoon the heaviest totals have been south of the city and near the lake.

Chicago area airports

Midway 1.3 inches

O’Hare 0.9 inches

The latest snowfall totals

Niles 1.0 inch

Arlington Heights 1.1 inches

Oak Brook 1.2 inches

Mendota 2.5 inches

Lincoln Park Zoo 2.8 inches

Peru 2.2 inches

Burnham (IN) 1.0 inches

St. Charles 2.0 inches

Chatsworth 3.0 inches

Rochelle 1.5 inches