Cab driver found dead in car in Blue Island

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. -- Police in south suburban Blue Island are investigating the death of a cab driver whose body was found slumped in his car Sunday morning.

Police say they suspect foul play.

Authorities say the cab driver had been robbed earlier in Chicago.

Chicago police officers were following up on the robbery and asked Blue Island police to check on the cab driver. That’s when they discovered the man’s body in a neighborhood near the corner of Davis and Irving, just outside the Great Northern Lumber Yard

It’s unclear what happened to the driver.

Blue Island police are looking for two suspects and the South Suburban Major Crimes task force is assisting in the case.